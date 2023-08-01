Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Thousands of job seekers filled the Joe Kadenge stadium along Jogoo Road in Nairobi, hoping to secure 3000 cleaning jobs advertised by the county government of Nairobi.

Bob Lenny Mang’oi, a graduate of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT), was among the jobseekers who turned up.

Speaking to the press, Bob revealed that he graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in geospatial information science but has yet to find work.

“Sijapata kazi for a while now kama vijana..tumepata opportunity leo with all the qualifications that we have,” he said.

He says he is ready to accept any type of job that comes his way.

“Considering what I have done in school, I think everything has a step, and this is it for me,” he added.

51-year-old Everlyn Lumendwa was also among the job seekers who turned up.

She was actively employed 25 years ago but was retrenched at some point.

For more than two decades, she has been knocking on doors at various offices looking for employment in vain

“Nimekosa kazi tangu miaka hizo zote..wakati niona mambo ya kuadvertise hii kazi nikaenda kwa cyber nikapata simu juzi kwamba nimekuwa shortlisted,” Lumedwa says.

She remains hopeful that she will secure a job in her umpteenth attempt.

“Despite miaka niko nazo kunao wengi ambao waliniambia sitapata lakini nimeitwa na saa kumi na mbili kamili nilikuwa hapa… Imani yangu ndio itanipatia kazi,” she added.

