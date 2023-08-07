Monday, August 8, 2023 – An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MCA from Siaya County is fighting for his life at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu after he was stabbed five times for pledging to work with President William Ruto and Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo.

South Gem ward rep Brian Obiero, popularly known as Otuom Polo, was stabbed by an unknown person at a funeral in his ward after saying he will work with Ruto and Odhiambo.

Trouble began after the MCA exchanged words with residents over his decision to work with the two, who are critics of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The residents, led by Kisumu city manager Abala Wanga, had told the MCA to rethink his decision as the public was not with him and the MP.

When the crowd bayed for his blood during his speech, Otuom jumped on a motorcycle that sped off from the scene, saving him from the marauding crowd that wanted to kill him.

The MCA was admitted to Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu and he is currently in critical condition.

Gem is part of Siaya County where ODM supremo Raila Odinga enjoys near fanatical support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST