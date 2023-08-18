Friday, August 18, 2023 – Nakuru County Governor, Susan Kihika, has criticised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he attacked United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, for saying that last year’s presidential election in the country was free and fair and President William Ruto won fairly.

Raila, on Thursday, took offense to Whitman’s remarks, asserting that Kenya’s election system is fundamentally flawed and deemed her comments as insensitive.

“I think it is too insensitive for the US Ambassador to talk about democracy in Kenya when this regime has delegitimatized cries of the Kenyan people to demonstrate, to picket, and to assemble.”

Raila, through his elder brother and Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, said.

However, Kihika has castigated Raila, telling him to shut up, saying his utterances do not mean well for Kenyans.

Kihika also urged Raila Odinga to retire from politics and go to his rural home in Bondo.

“It’s time to tell Raila Odinga to shut up and retire well,” Kihika said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST