Friday, August 11, 2023 – Alarm has been raised after suspected cops were filmed allegedly rounding up people and shooting them in a forest located near the posh Rossyln estate.

Concerned neighbours who live near the forest recorded the video and sent it to Robert Alai.

In the video, the suspected cops are seen cocking their guns and shooting.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Alai wrote, “Hapo Ruaka/Rosslyn Area. What’s happening? “Seems some people are being rounded up and shot.

“Neighbours wondering what’s happening. “Neighbouring property is owned by business lady, Wambui wa William.

“If you know what’s happening here, please share,”

