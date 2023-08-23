Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – The rich also cry: The Brookhouse School defilement case.

There was a defilement case at Brookhouse School last year that was swept under the carpet.

A teacher in the business studies department is said to have had sex with a 13-year-old girl at the school.

The case was heard and determined, but kept under wraps.

According to sources, the male teacher was sacked but left to roam free to protect the name of the school…

“Action was taken. The teacher was sacked but not arrested.

“He is still roaming about. It’s alleged that the school has been trying to silence the story to avoid parents withdrawing their kids from the school en masse”, the source wrote.

This is a case of letting a rapist roam the streets freely, which should not be the norm.

According to Kenyan law, an adult is a person who is 18 years and above.

Having sex with an underage person must lead to arrest, prosecution, and jailing.

By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.