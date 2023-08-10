Thursday, August 10, 2023 – The brutal shooting of DCI officer David Mayaka at Kayole’s Mihango area has shocked the nation after heart-wrenching CCTV footage that captured how he was sprayed with bullets as his wife watched surfaced.

A team of detectives has been set up to pursue the three gunmen who shot and killed the Makadara-based DCI officer.

The team says they have a clue about the killers after analyzing spent cartridges collected from the scene.

It is just a matter of time before the experienced detectives pounce on them.

The couple had stopped by the roadside at around 10 pm on Tuesday night to fix a puncture on their car when three men on a motorcycle pulled up.

One of the gunmen shot the DCI officer and fatally injured him.

His wife was also shot in the thigh before the gunmen sped off on a motorbike.

The gang stole a phone from the slain officer’s wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.