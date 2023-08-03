Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has for the time admitted that President William Ruto lied to Kenyans that he will build 100 dams.

Appearing before the Senate, Wahome stated that it was becoming increasingly hard to deliver on Ruto’s promise to build 100 mega-dams across the country.

She confessed that her ministry was finding it hard to complete some of the projects due to financial constraints.

CS Wahome made the revelation while responding to inquiries from Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri.

The senator had sought clarification on the timeline for the dam construction in his county.

Additionally, the legislator wanted to find out whether the government intended to fulfill its promise of digging boreholes and water pans, which had been made by the President.

“The money that was going to pans and boreholes is some of the money that I lost during austerity measures,” the cabinet secretary lamented in reference to the government’s recent cost-cutting initiatives.

Wahome revealed that the austerity measures instituted after Ruto assumed office made her office lose a budget of Ksh5 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Her ministry lost a further Ksh1.5 billion in the 2023/2024 financial year.

“I hope that is the last I lose. I hope to gain that during discussions with parliament at the supplementary stages,” CS Wahome added.

Despite the challenges posed by the budget cuts, CS Wahome remained optimistic, stating that not all was lost for Ruto’s ambition.

“I invite the Senator and Meru County leadership so that we can look at which dams should take priority,” she stated.

The CS further revealed that the government is exploring Private-Public Partnerships (PPSs) to ensure some of the stalled dams get much-needed funding.

Amid the austerity measures introduced by the Head of State, the Cabinet Secretary did not reveal how many dams the government would construct.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.