Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Economist David Ndii may be misadvising President William Ruto on economic matters.

This is after the President terminated the oil deal with Saudi Arabia a few months after inking the deal which was to ease the pressure on the dollar.

In a statement, Ruto, through Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu, announced that government will step back from the fuel import credit scheme it entered with gulf countries.

According to CS Njuguna, the state will instead allow private sector players, including oil marketing companies, banks, and credit insurance providers, to run the scheme.

The government made the decision after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised concerns about currency-related costs that Kenyans will bear from the fuel scheme.

Kenya entered into the agreement with gulf countries in a move to ease forex pressures and stabilize the Kenyan shilling against the dollar by delaying payments for six months; something that has not worked, instead, it has made things worse as the shilling keeps depreciating against the dollar.

Reacting to the development, Political analyst Herman Manyora urged President Ruto to save himself from his economic advisor David Ndii, following the move to back down from the Gulf fuel scheme.

Manyora stated that Ndii, who chairs the president’s economic council has not helped President Ruto and the country.

“David Ndii’s pata potea economics is not helping Ruto.

“Ndii is idealistic, egoistic. Ndii said the Shilling will go down to around 120 to a dollar, but as we get to the payment day the dollar is dangerously moving to 150.

“Dear Ruto, save yourself from Ndii,” Manyora said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST