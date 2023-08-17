Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Luo Nyanza has suffered a major blow after President William Ruto’s government deliberately left the region out in the new tenders for road construction.

This comes even as a section of Nyanza residents have signed a petition seeking to secede from Kenya, citing discrimination by President William Ruto’s government.

Major roads and bridges in the Nyanza region are conspicuously missing in the latest Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) floated tenders for road maintenance released on August 15, raising eyebrows after all the other parts of the country received the projects under the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF).

KeNHA has listed 165 roadworks to be undertaken across 11 regions for quarters one and two in the Financial Year 2023-2024, but roads in Raila’s pollical bedrock are not included.

The road agency has only listed one road that connects Kisii to Kadongo, extending to Ahero in a region with many roads in disrepair.

In President William Ruto’s backyard, Rift Valley, KeNHA has earmarked a total of 40 road infrastructures to be maintained.

South Rift will have 10 roads developed while North Rift 30 roads.

In Mt Kenya, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s home region, a total of 37 roads will be maintained using taxpayers’ money.

Out of the roads budgeted for, 11 will be in Central while the rest are in Upper Eastern which consists of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu Counties.

In North Eastern, the government will recarpet 37 roads. The region has one of the highest shares of road development under KeNHA.

In Lower Eastern which consists of Kitui, Makueni, and Machakos Counties, KeNHA will undertake 22 roadwork maintenance.

The western region’s 10 roads are earmarked for maintenance while the Coast region will be getting only 6 roads.

KeNHA has also earmarked two roads for maintenance at Headquarters and six roads in Nairobi.

Mariakani -Kwa Jomvu (A8) Road in the Coast Region will also be given a framework contract for handling emergencies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.