Monday, August 7, 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant and nephew, Jomo Gecaga, is reportedly broke after wasting his fortunes.

Gecaga lived a flamboyant lifestyle and wasted his money on hot women for the 10 years he was close to power.

He did not invest the millions he got when he was serving as Uhuru’s personal assistant.

He is reportedly struggling financially after Uhuru retired, to the extent of chasing small deals in the current regime.

Gecaga is currently facing a child support case after his baby mama Anne Kiguta took him to court for absconding parental duties.

Kiguta is demanding millions of shillings in child support but if this new development is anything to go by, she should forget about getting financial help from her broke baby daddy.

This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.

