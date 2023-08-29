Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando wa Kabando has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto’s Hustler Fund is a big scam just like Judy Jepchirchir’s First Choice jobs and Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago’s Finland Scholarship scams.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kabando claimed that the Hustler Fund is an organized illegal activity since it has no legislation backing it.

He went on to say the fund also lacks parliamentary oversight, which makes it illicit money.

Kabando further alleged that the money is “mercenary operated” and corrupt.

“Hustler Fund is a racket just like First Choice jobs and Finland Scholarship scams.

“It has no directors board, no CEO, no enabling legislation, no parliamentary oversight.

“It is a slush fund. It’s dubious. It’s a phantom.

“Its mercenaries-operated. Sleaze,” Kabado stated.

Despite Kabando’s remarks, the Hustler Fund has a functional board of directors chaired by Irene Karimi.

Karimi was appointed by President William Ruto in a Gazette notice dated January 20.

Other members are Lawrence Chelimo, Paul Musyimi, and Hardlyne Lusui.

The board is also made up of three other persons who are not public officers and a Fund’s administrator who is an ex-officio member.

KCB and Family Banks have been the custodians of the fund, while Safaricom, Airtel, and Telcom are mobile network operators.

On Monday, Ruto revealed that the fund has so far given over Sh35 billion in loans to Kenyans.

From the amount, about Sh3 billion is in default.

The Kenyan DAILY POST