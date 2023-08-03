Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against the government of President William Ruto after it emerged that it may have sold the fertilizer that the Russian government donated to Kenya free of charge.

This is after a video emerged of Russian President Vladimir Putin listing the beneficiaries of the free fertilizer inputs on Wednesday, where he mentioned Kenya among the beneficiaries.

The move has sparked uproar among Kenyans who have raised questions over the 34,000 tonnes of free fertilizer that the Kenyan government received from Russia as a donation to boost food production.

Vocal government critics and some opposition figures have claimed the government sold the same fertilizers to farmers at a subsidized rate instead of distributing it for free as required by Russia.

Putin, in an address to African leaders at the just concluded Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, said that Kenya and Malawi were the first beneficiary of the fertilizers and more countries could soon join the list.

“President Putin says Russia gave Kenya 34,000 metric tonnes of Free fertilizer.

“Question to Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, where is the donation?” Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando posed.

Putin in his statement insisted that the fertilizer was supposed to be distributed to farmers for free, which further raises questions as to where the large consignment went.

During the Russia-Africa Summit, Putin announced that his government had exported 10 million tonnes of food and farm inputs to poor countries.

He noted that 262,000 tonnes were still stuck in European ports as a result of the sanctions imposed by the West.

The Russian President claimed that it was the West that interfered with the supply chain of goods to Africa, causing a global food crisis.

Questions over the whereabouts of the fertilizer donated by Russia came even as the government promised to expand the subsidy programme to benefit more farmers.

