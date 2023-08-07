Monday, August 7, 2023 – President William Ruto desperately needs former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to govern the country.

This was revealed by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who criticised him for engaging in double speak on the mediation talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio just to impress his Kenya Kwanza allies.

Speaking during a talk show, the ODM legislator accused Ruto of adopting a different stance under the glare of media cameras than he has done behind the scenes.

According to Osotsi, Ruto had made two desperate attempts to reach out to Raila to resolve the political dispute that has been threatening the stability of the country.

He specifically highlighted that it was Ruto who invited Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to mediate between the two factions.

The Senator expressed concern that the President’s inconsistency in his public and private statements regarding the political impasse was creating a negative impression among Kenyans and the international community.

“He has been the one initiating talks.

“He brought in Suluhu and Raila showed up but he (Ruto) did not,” Osotsi remarked while describing Raila as a statesman.

“Ruto called in Obasanjo and they had a meeting.

“He came out of the meeting and started playing monkey games.”

The ODM senator appealed to President Ruto to stop addressing Raila in political rallies to demonstrate his seriousness about the mediation talks.

According to the legislator, such political maneuvers should be left to young parliamentarians.

