Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Notorious drug peddler Nancy Kizungu, popularly known as Mathe wa Ngara, has revealed that the police were aware of her whereabouts even as they went to arrest the wrong woman.

In a statement, Mathe Wa Ngara, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, dispelled the claims that she was in hiding for more than seven days prior to her arrest.

Omari, who on Tuesday moved to the High Court seeking clarification on an anticipatory bail he filed for his client, revealed that police were aware of her location and whereabouts and that she even contacted them via phone.

Omari added that she spoke to the police twice, including moments before detectives pounced on her yesterday night.

“She was not in hiding, as claimed by the police. It is not possible to remain in hiding while at the same time talking to the same people who are looking for us,” Omari claimed.

Kigunzu first called a female police officer at Muthaiga Police Station to inform them that the woman they had arrested on suspicion of peddling drugs under the pseudonym Mathe wa Ngara was apprehended falsely.

In the phone call, she apologized to the 54-year-old suspect and asked the police to release her, noting that the allegations were unfounded and could not be substantiated.

The real Mathe wa Ngara also claimed that her business rivals accused her of drug trafficking to distract her from working on her legitimate businesses in Nairobi.

According to Omari, she made the second phone call on Monday, August 21, to the same police station.

However, the details of the discussions she had with the police were not immediately divulged.

However, previous media reports claimed that Kigunzu is a well-connected businesswoman with an incredible relationship and network within the police service.

Police on Tuesday last week raided a slum within Ngara, Nairobi, and recovered bhang of an undisclosed amount and Ksh13 million cash stored in gunny bags.

They also claimed that the real Mathe wa Ngara fled and went into hiding after escaping their dragnet.

