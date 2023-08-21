Monday, August 21, 2023 – By the time Jane Muthoni, the then principal of Icaciri Secondary was executing plans to kill her husband’s mistress Maggie, an Mpesa agent at Kiria Ini Market, she was also in an extramarital affair with Isaac Nganga, a police officer, so obviously she wasn’t a saint.

But again, her relationship with Nganga could be questioned.

Jane’s history with Nganga is rumoured to have stemmed from some ‘deals’ that the two had, and sometimes to build trust in such deals, it requires that you cement everything in bed.

Jane might have been using this police officer to execute crimes and for them to cover themselves they had to engage in a ritual of nakedness.

According to close friends of the late Mr. Solomon Mbuthi, before he was transferred to Kiru Boys High School, his secretary at the previous school whom he was rumoured to have a relationship with was mysteriously murdered at the time she was pregnant.

The revelation of Jane’s intention to kill Maggie might now explain that murder.

It is also this police officer Mr. Isaac Nganga who connected Jane to the person who hacked her husband’s phone so that she could be able to access and read his conversation with other women, Maggie included.

The hacker was allegedly paid 200K of which he confessed to having shared part of it with the Police officer as per their agreement.

Being that the said officer was also involved in the plan to eliminate Maggie and later the execution of Mr. Simon Mbuthi’s murder, it explains the purpose of the relationship between the two.

The police officer’s primary responsibility in this relationship was the execution of crimes on her behalf and advisory on the same.

It was their forty days that had reached and maybe a number of innocent ladies were murdered before it got to Mr. Solomon.

If you asked if Jane loved Solomon, I foolishly said yes.

It was because of that love that she had to get another love ( Mr. Nganga) to help her protect the main love.

Love is sometimes hostile, it comes with vengeance and unimaginable jealousy.

Love kills, Love maims, Love sometimes knows no love.

Jane is aware that everyone knows she was the chief planner in her husband’s murder.

Her aim now is not to prove to the world her innocence but she simply wants to convince her children and that is all.

As I wrote here before, the kids have never believed that their mother was part of the plan to kill their father.

In fact, they cried when she was sentenced claiming the mother was innocent.

Jane is fighting to maintain that in their brain.

That she is innocent.

By Adede Owalla

The Kenyan DAILY POST.