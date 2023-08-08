Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has sensationally claimed that Azimio hired dead bodies from morgues to pose as victims of police brutality during the anti-government demonstrations.

Addressing the media, IG Koome wondered why the opposition politicians would make such a move.

“We have seen in the recent past senior members of the society going to mortuaries, hiring dead bodies, and then telling the media that these people were killed by police officers.

“How low can some of our leaders sink?” Koome posed.

However, he maintained that the police will protect the lives and property of Kenyans and make sure the country is safe, adding that the propaganda from the opposition will not discourage them.

“We have a responsibility to make sure this country is secure and that is a mandate we are going to execute without fear of favor.

“The propaganda out there will not discourage us, they can continue threatening us that they will go to ICC,” Koome stated.

“That has no implications at all in terms of our commitment.

“We have a duty to serve our country.

“We cannot allow what is happening in the neighboring countries to happen here.

“We have no spare country.”

His claims come days after the Opposition held a vigil and a requiem mass for victims of police brutality during the nationwide protests in July.

