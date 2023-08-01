Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – President William Ruto locked out Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, and his Trade and Investment counterpart, Moses Kuria from the state house for arriving late in his meeting.

While chiding the Cabinet members, President Ruto dismissed the claim by some Cabinet Secretaries that they were held up in traffic jams.

Ruto also warned that the performance contracts are not for cosmetic purposes, noting that he does not expect any excuse from any member of his Cabinet.

“For those who came late, who are members of the Executive. I will be expecting a written explanation from you.

“The issue of being caught in traffic does not add up.

“If you cannot keep time with your employer you have basically dismissed yourself,” Ruto told the Cabinet Secretaries who came late for his meeting.

The Head of State spoke during the performance contracts signing event at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST