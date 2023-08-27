Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of 30-year-old Fredrick Gitau, a pastor at Deliverance Church Kahawa Sukari and a part-time online taxi driver.

Fredrick died a day before his wedding which was scheduled to take place on August 26.

According to reports, he was escorted by his best couple to his fiancee’s home in Githurai on Friday at around 12.30 a.m. to do the final touches of his big day.

On Saturday morning, his uncle called him to ask him about a meeting that was supposed to take place inside Deliverance Church, where the wedding was scheduled to take place.

However, the calls went unanswered.

The uncle called Fredrick’s mother and requested her to go and check up on him because he was not picking up the calls.

Since Fred’s car was outside at his usual parking, his mother thought he was just relaxing in the house.

She went ahead and knocked at the door but there was no response.

This prompted her to call Fred’s elder sister.

The sister told the mum to proceed to the meeting at the church because maybe Fred was already there.

At the meeting, everyone was present and only Fred was missing and his phone was ringing but it was not being picked up.

Members of the wedding committee called the area chief and informed him that Fred was missing and his house was locked from inside.

The area chief informed the police and after gaining access into the house, they found Fred’s body lying on his bed.

He was intact, a sign that he did not struggle.

There was no sign of any commotion inside his house.

His body was taken to Kenyatta University funeral home awaiting autopsy.

As investigations surrounding his death continue, it is alleged that on Thursday, Fred texted his sister and told her that someone was sending him death threats.

He further told her if anything happened to him the undisclosed person should be blamed.

Below are photos of the deceased pastor, whose sudden demise has left friends and family members in shock.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.