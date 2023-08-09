Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Chief Justice Martha Koome, through the Principal Judge of the High Court of Kenya Justice Eric Ogola, has mysteriously transferred a judge who stopped the implementation of President William Ruto’s Finance Act 2023.

Justice Mugure Thande was among the 13 judges who have been redeployed in transfers announced in a notice issued on Tuesday.

Justice Thande, who was heading the Constitutional Division at Milimani Law Courts, has been transferred to the Malindi Law Court.

Justice Chacha Mwita will now head the Constitutional Division as the presiding judge.

Curiously, Justice David Majanja, who is currently presiding over the Finance Bill case, has also been redeployed, leaving a lot of questions than answers.

Justice Majanja has been redeployed to the Civil division.

Judge Heddwig Ong’udi and Judge Aleem Vishram, who were among the judges that rendered the appointment of CASs by Ruto unconstitutional, have also been transferred.

Another notable transfer is that of Justice Diana Kavedza, who was recently promoted to a high court judge from a magistrate who was heading the Kahawa Court.

The judge has been transferred from the Milimani Law Court criminal division to Kibra and Kahawa courts.

Kavedza handled the murder case of the Eastleigh-based officer Ahmed Rashid who was charged with murder.

Here is a list of the transfers;

The Kenyan DAILY POST.