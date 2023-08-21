Monday, August 21, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has attacked Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, accusing him of mismanaging sports.

Cherargei, in a tweet on Sunday, accused the Ministry of Sports officials of flying their ‘girl friends’ first class at the expense of athletes.

He called on the Senate and the National Assembly to summon CS Namwamba over the matter.

The UDA Senator further alleged that female athletes are being harassed by officials from the Ministry of Sports.

“Cs Ababu continues to mismanage into oblivion our beloved sports.

“How can ministry officials fly first class with their girlfriends to the Olympics in Budapest, Hungary at the expense of our athletes?” he posed.

“Our female athletes are being exploited sexually & economically! Parliament must summon CS sports to avert disastrous mismanagement of our sports,” Cherargei added.

His remarks come days after Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah stated that the Ministry of Sports must be held accountable for its failure to acknowledge the Kenyan athletes.

“It is extremely sad that such good ambassadors of our country can leave the country without due recognition of the ministry charged with that responsibility,” he noted.

