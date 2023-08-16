Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – An alarm has been raised over the frequent deaths of online cab drivers inside their cars.

Days after a Bolt driver was found dead in his car in Hurlingham under unclear circumstances, another online taxi driver has been found dead in his car in Ruiru.

He was found lying motionless on the front seat of his Mazda Demio.

Online cab drivers face a lot of challenges from poor pay to being overworked to meet targets.

Some of the drivers are forced to work day and night without rest to meet their targets.

This is detrimental to their health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.