Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Al Shabaab terrorists have taunted Kenyan security forces after sharing a video blowing up a police vehicle with an improvised explosive device.

In the trending video, the suspected terrorists are seen hiding in the forest awaiting to attack the police vehicle.

As soon as the police vehicle passes by, one of the terrorists launches an IED and blows up the vehicle.

Popular blogger Gabriel Oguda has called out Defense Minister Adan Duale for concentrating on petty politics while the security forces are being attacked by terrorists.

“Al Shabaab are releasing videos of our police officers getting ripped apart by IEDs in Kenya’s borderlands, while the Defense Minister is still busy on Twitter obsessed with Raila Odinga.

“And you wonder why President William Ruto is crying that his Cabinet is incompetent,’’ he wrote.

The video comes 2 days after Al Shabaab militants ambushed motorists along Lamu-Garsen road, killing two people.

The attack took place at around 7:30 am.

The militants organized themselves into groups before hiding in the bush on both sides of the road.

They began firing indiscriminately at vehicles passing along the road.

Cs kithure kindiki do something to these al shabaab 🙏🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/GgkLeGDK1M — Dci Embu (@Dciembu) August 2, 2023

