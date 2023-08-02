Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Police have launched a manhunt for a mysterious woman who left an unidentified man dying inside a taxi as they were travelling to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA).

She had hired the cab to ferry them to JKIA but before reaching their destination, she suddenly alighted from the vehicle, leaving the man behind.

The man collapsed and died moments after she alighted.

Police discovered a bottle of soda, chips, and two mobile phones that the suspect had left behind in the cab.

The deceased man had no identification documents, making it challenging for officers to determine his identity.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said investigations have commenced to identify and located the woman so that she can provide more information about the incident.

