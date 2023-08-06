Sunday, August 6, 2023 – A Kenyan lady by the name of Adella has come across a video clip of a self-proclaimed Nairobi prophet instructing her sister to put her photo in a bottle and leave it on the altar for 7 days.

According to the controversial prophet identified as David Owusu, Adella reportedly took her sister’s star(nyota).

In the video, the prophet is heard telling the brainwashed lady that her sister Adelle belongs to a cult.

She instructs her to bring Adelle’s photo and put it in a bottle and then leave it on the altar for 7 days.

She further tells her that they will burn the photo after 7 days.

Shockingly, Adelle is a successful businesslady and she has been supporting her sister and kids.

Watch the video.

