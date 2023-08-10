Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Makongeni Member of County Assembly(MCA) Peter Imwatok has accused two DCI officers of stealing $2 Million( Sh 286 million) from him during the anti-government protests last month.

Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate heard that the MCA lost the money to Mr. John Kuria and Andrew Kuria on July 21, 2023, at Radisson Blue Hotel.

He had reportedly gone into hiding at the hotel alongside Makadara MP George Aladwa and Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto when they got wind that police wanted to arrest them over allegations of engaging in subversive activities during the Azimio demos.

Imwatok’s lawyer Shadrack Wambui told the court that the DCI officers attached to DCI Headquarters Serious Crime Unit stole the money from a safe at the posh hotel.

He further claimed that an employee of the hotel who witnessed the incident died under mysterious circumstances.

The two officers did not turn up in court but sent another officer Gilbert Okemwa with two phones belonging to the MCA minus the $ 2 million.

The court compelled Okemwa to explain the whereabouts of his two colleagues and the money in question.

“I confirm the only thing that is in the inventory is only the phones and nothing else.

The $2 million was not handed to me by the two arresting officers,” he said.

The officer did not disclose the whereabouts of his two colleagues and why they failed to honour the summons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.