Sunday, August 13, 2023 – A cab driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hurlingham, Kilimani.

The deceased, John Kioko, did his last trip using a Bolt account after picking up clients along Langata Road and ferried them to Highrise Estate in Mbagathi.

He then drove his car to a Total petrol station, bought milk, and decided to take a nap.

Unfortunately, he did not wake up.

His lifeless body was found in the car.

His family said he did not complain of any illness before he mysteriously died.

According to the family, he did not overwork himself like other cab drivers because the car was not on loan.

They demand to know whether someone had a hand in his sudden death.

May his soul rest in peace.

