Friday, August 25, 2023 – Popular content creator and YouTuber Obidan Dela has sparked reactions after sharing a video getting mushy with Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli.

The seasoned TV anchor threw herself at Obidan and allowed him to kiss her on the cheeks.

“Can I kiss you?” Obidan asked Lillian amid laughter and she told him to go ahead and fulfil his wish.

“Naeza shika kiuno ( can I hold your waist?),” the smitten content creator further asked Lillian and she told him to hold her without fear.

“Shika usiogope,” she told him.

The video sparked different reactions after Obidan shared it on TikTok.

While some Tiktokers showered praises on Lillian Muli for being humble despite her celebrity status, others claimed that she has hit the wall and this is the reason why she is throwing herself to young men like Obidan.

Lilian Muli was once one of the hottest female anchors in East Africa.

High-value men used to chase after her.

However, a lot has changed over the years.

She is now 41 years old and a single mother of two.

Watch a video of her goofing around with Odiban Dela.

