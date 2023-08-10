Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Sandra Bullock cared for her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, before he died.

The actress’ sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a rare insight into the couple’s final moments together in a heartfelt Instagram tribute following the late photographer’s three-year battle with ALS.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” Gesine captioned a smiling photo of Randall Monday night, August 7.

She then revealed that Sandra was by his side before his death on Saturday.

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” Gesine added.

“Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Randall’s family confirmed on Monday that the 57-year-old had passed away after secretly battling the disease, which affects nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family wrote in a statement.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

Sandra Bullock, 59, met Randall in January 2015 when he photographed her son Louis‘ birthday party.

The couple began dating a few months later and made their red carpet debut later that year.

Following his death, Randall’s family requested donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital instead of sending flowers.