Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – A 54-year-old woman was arrested in Ngara by sleuths from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and Trans-National Organized Crime Unit and a consignment of Bhang and Sh 13.4 million in cash recovered from her.

The suspect identified as Teresia Wanjiru alias Mathe, is alleged to be the main supplier of bhang and other narcotics in Ngara.

She was arrested along with three juveniles aged between 16 and 17.

She has been masquerading as a ‘mama fua’ to cover her tracks.

The suspected drug dealer mostly does menial jobs in the nearby Parklands neighbourhood.

A detailed search led to the recovery of two gunny bags where millions of shillings had been stashed, 26 bags of cannabis, 4 cartons of rolling materials, 173 packaged sweets, and a carton of suspected weed cookies.

They were escorted to custody for further questioning pending arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.