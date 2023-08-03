Thursday, August 3, 2023 – A 22-year-old Kenyan man has fallen in love with a 42-year-old woman, who is older than his mother.

Speaking in an interview with a Youtuber, the young man said that he is planning to introduce the woman to his parents, despite her being older than his mother.

“I am in the process of introducing her to my parents,” he said, adding that he doesn’t care about their huge age gap.

”Sijawahi feel mapenzi kama haya bana. I am just happy,’’ he opened up.

The woman said that when she first fell in love with the man, she felt weird because of their age gap.

But she later realized that their love was genuine.

She went ahead and praised his bedroom prowess when asked by the interviewer how he performs in between the sheets.

“He is good and has enough energy,’’ she said.

The young man seems to be following the footsteps of popular gospel singer Guardian Angel.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.