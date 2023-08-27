Sunday, August 27, 2023 – A 24-year-old man identified as Paul Kamau is in police custody after he was reportedly caught engaging in an unnatural act with a sheep in Trans Nzoia county.

According to a police report, Samuel Ndung’u was passing near Paul’s house when he heard a sheep bleating.

He went and opened the door to find out what was happening and found Paul lying on the floor.

A dead sheep that had blood and whitish discharge at its vulva was found lying next to him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The suspect was later escorted to a police station and locked up.

He is expected to be charged in court on Monday.

Below is a police report on the bizarre incident.  

