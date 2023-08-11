Friday, August 11, 2023 – Colombian singer Shakira and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton are reportedly more than friends amid dating rumours.

The pair have sparked continuous dating rumours after being spotted at a number of events together so far this year.

Now an insider has revealed the pair are ‘more than friends’ following a ‘secret’ trip to Ibiza.

Reports in a Catalan newspaper claimed that the pair were moving forward with their relationship.

Shakira, 46, and Lewis Hamilton, 38, who were spotted on a yacht with pals last month, also appeared at the British Grand Prix and at a nightclub together.

Journalist Jodi Martin recently attempted to clarify the pair’s relationship status, saying that they have a ‘beautiful friendship.’

Responding to more comments about the pair, she said: ‘I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira’s attitude.

‘I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira’s entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton, there has always been a beautiful friendship.

‘And that, between them there has been something more than friendship.

‘The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted.’

A source also revealed to Spanish TV channel Telecinco that the Colombian singer and the British F1 ace met ‘three times in the Ibiza villa’ after ‘the workers left’ for the day.

They said: ‘When the workers left, the singer stayed alone with her private escort and received a visit from Hamilton’.

The source also claimed that Hamilton’s driver overheard the sportsman’s ‘constant conversations’ with the Waka Waka songstress.

While Lewis enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday on a yacht earlier this month with pals on the island, after finishing in third place in his race at Silverstone, Shakira reportedly only left her villa on two occasions.

‘Once to see Bizarrap and another to have dinner with Hamilton’, added the source. Following the British Grand Prix Shakira was said to have partied into the early hours with Lewis, as romance rumours between the pair heat up.

She reportedly headed to Tape nightclub in London to meet the racing driver after she supported him by heading to Silverstone.

According to an onlooker, the pair looked like they were having a great time at a VIP table in the club, with Shakira partying until 3.30am before she called it a night, while Lewis stayed out until 6am.

‘They were on a VIP table together in the venue and Shakira was seen locked in conversation with Lewis as well as various other members of his entourage,’ the partygoer told The Sun.

‘She appeared to be having a great time and was up dancing close to the table where she had been sitting with Lewis.

The reveller added the pair seemed ‘very friendly’.

