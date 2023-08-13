Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Senior government officials in Ruto’s administration are reportedly living extravagant lifestyles.

According to reports, they have made it a habit to compete on who wears the most expensive designer clothes.

They also compete on who will donate the highest amount of money in fundraisers.

Three powerful Cabinet Secretaries and two MPs holding plum parliamentary positions have been shopping for their clothes in Dubai.

In a recent Presidential event, one of the leaders turned up donning a cap he boasted to all was valued at Sh60,000.

He also rocked a pair of designer shoes worth Ksh120,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.