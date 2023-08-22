Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has revealed the man likely to replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Luo community kingpin.

Raila, 78, has been the Kingpin of the Luo community for over four decades, and according to Oburu, Jakom might hand over the baton soon.

Speaking on Monday, Oburu, said the man likely to replace Raila Odinga is Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi, who is also the National Assembly Minority leader.

“Wandayi has proved to be a political master who knows the body language of Raila very well and always acts in his interests with precision and awe,” stated Oburu.

Oburu went on to say that the minority leader is a competent and intelligent politician who rose to power by learning from and following in the footsteps of Raila Odinga.

“We are the people who told him to venture into politics.

“Wandayi knows what Raila is thinking about.

“Within a short period, people have seen his political prowess.

“For us, we have left for him that space.

“They are the people who will now shepherd you to the next move. Embrace him,” he added.

“There is nowhere Luo’s sat down and endorsed Raila as their political kingpin. Raila is self-made politically.”

