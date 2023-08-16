Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jackson Mandago, has dismissed reports from National Police Service and from Directorate Criminal Investigations that he has gone into hiding after a Nakuru court ordered his immediate arrest over Finland and Canada scholarship saga.

Immediately after the court ordered Mandago’s arrest, DCI and NPS asked Kenyans of goodwill to help in locating his arrest, claiming he had gone into hiding.

But Mandago, in a social media post on Thursday, dismissed claims of going ‘underground’ claiming he is at his rural home in Eldoret and he is ready to refund the money to the parents in the Finland and Canada scholarship saga.

“There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned.

“I have met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward as per their press statement issued last evening,” Mandago stated.

