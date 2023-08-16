Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Jackson Mandago, the Senator of Uasin Gishu County, has been arrested in connection with the controversial Finland and Canada scholarship saga.

He, along with three others, is alleged to have embezzled funds that were intended for scholarships.

The controversial scholarship programme has sparked unrest and fervent demonstrations within the Uasin Gishu region with graduates, parents, and guardians taking to the streets, demanding reimbursement of the money which was allegedly looted by Mandago and his accomplices.

On Wednesday, a Nakuru court ordered the arrest of Mandago but he went missing until Thursday when he was arrested at his home.

Mandago was arrested and bundled into a car that took him to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office in Nakuru.

Mandago, alongside, Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono, and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei have been accused of conspiring to steal Sh.1.1 billion from a Kenya Commercial Bank account in Eldoret registered under Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund meant for overseas university fees for students under the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Program.

