Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has expressed her views on the proposal to establish the Office of the Official Opposition Leader.

While speaking in the Senate, Nyamu, who is romantically involved with a celebrated Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, alias Samidoh, supported the proposal, saying it will keep election losers legitimate, accountable, and busy.

“The issue of the winner takes it all in our elections has been a thorn in the flesh if this dialogue is going to address this issue once and for all, I support the creation of the office of the official opposition so that we can keep the election loser legitimate, accountable and busy,” said Nyamu.

President William Ruto has also supported creating an office for Raila Odinga, saying it will keep him too busy to think about maandamano.

Besides, the office will give the Opposition leader a platform to check the excess of government, especially the Executive.

As such, Ruto promised to fully fund Raila Odinga’s office if it is created using taxpayers’ money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST