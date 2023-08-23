Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – A middle-aged man was caught on CCTV stealing at an office located at Gateway House in Thika.

He broke into the office last Saturday, not knowing that he was being recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the premises.

In the footage, the suspected thief is seen entering the office by jumping through an opening.

He ransacks the office after gaining access and makes away with items of unknown value.

The incident has since been reported to the police and the footage shared on social media.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST