Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has announced that the government will soon start repairing National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots across the country in preparation for a bumper maize harvest.

Speaking during a church service at the African Inland Church (AIC) in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, Koskei also said the Kenya Kwanza government will repair maize driers in all the NCPB depots across the country.

“The government has rolled out a plan to ensure NCPB depots are repaired, rehabilitated, and refurbished so that they will be ready to receive produce from farmers.

“We are also going to make sure all the driers across the country are working so that it will be easier for farmers to dry their maize,” said Koskei.

The Head of Public Service mentioned the government will purchase 70 additional mobile driers that will be used countrywide to avoid post-harvest issues.

“We are planning to buy almost 70 new driers to be used across the country because the farmers have worked very hard and we don’t want to have any issues in the post-harvest management,” he added.

The State House Chief of Staff further expressed confidence that the food shortage problem will be solved after the bumper harvest.

“We can see the impact of the fertilizer subsidy that the government introduced early this year.

“We can see the kind of yield that we are expecting and we are very happy because in the next two months shortage of maize and food in this country will be a thing of the past,” Koskei further stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST