Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Khalid Mohammed Omar, a 33-year-old businessman from Malindi, faced police brutality on the night of August 15, 2023.

He was driving home from work when he saw 8 police officers beating a Mzungu tourist.

He went to rescue the foreigner but the rogue cops turned on him and beat him senselessly.

They almost broke his hand and stole Ksh 46,000 from him.

They then drove his car to the police station without permission, where he was booked on charges of obstruction and released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000.

Muslims for Human Rights(MUHURI) has reported the matter to the Independent Police Oversight Authority(IPOA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.