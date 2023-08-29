Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Azimio leaders have condemned President William Ruto for issuing death threats to tycoons accused of manipulating the sugar sector, among them billionaire Jaswant Rai.

During his tour of Western Kenya on Monday, the Head of State insisted that he would not allow individuals, he argued were cartels, to operate within the industry.

Specifically, he challenged the individuals to either flee the country, risk jail terms, or ‘go to heaven’ (die).

“There are cartels there. I have told them to leave.

“The company belongs to the people and we shall streamline it.

“There is no case there,” the Head of State told a cheerful crowd in Nzoia, Bungoma County.

“If they want a fight, they should leave Kenya or I will jail them or they should go to heaven,” he added.

However, the comments rattled some opposition leaders who argued that the statements amounted to a public trial.

Speaking during an interview, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka insisted that the accused deserved a chance to be heard or be tried in a court of law.

“I would like to sincerely plead with our President, his actions and utterances mean something.

“When a President stands up and talks about an individual, that individual, whether he has broken the law or not, is put in a position where I see unfairness,” stated Onyonka.

“We must protect due process very vigilantly.

“If someone has broken the law, let him go through the process.

“Let the President not be the person who makes announcements in public where he is accusing an individual because then he is trying this individual in advance,” he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Philip Etale, ODM Communications Director, who argued that President William Ruto’s utterances were not befitting a Head of State.

Ruto’s death threats to Sugar tycoons came a few hours after Rai Group Billionaire Jaswant Rai was kidnapped by unknown men and later released.

A CEO of a local bank accused of aiding Rai in laundering money was also arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST