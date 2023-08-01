Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – The Grandson of late former President Mwai Kibaki, Sean Andrews, has come to the defence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo Kenyatta, and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, following the recent happenings regarding their security.

President William Ruto’s government recalled the security of Mama Ngina Kenyatta two weeks ago and asked Jomo to return the firearms in his possession at the height of Raila Odinga’s Azimio demonstrations.

While reacting to the developments, Sean expressed disapproval of the move even as he said the two were unfairly targeted.

“Jomo is someone I know personally and I think he was unfairly targeted.

“I’m not going to pick sides politically or anything but I think Jomo is innocent, and so is Mama Ngina.

“They should not have targeted anyone,” Sean said in an interview.

Jomo and Mama Ngina have been in the eye of a storm after President William Ruto’s government appeared to crack the whip on the Kenyatta family.

DCI detectives raided the home of Uhuru’s son Jomo in Karen to look for what was termed as weapons.

It is said that the son was in possession of weapons the government wanted to seize.

The move saw Uhuru storm the premises during which he condemned the government, saying his son was in possession of a licensed firearm.

Jomo would later move to court where he obtained an order blocking the DCI from repossessing his guns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST