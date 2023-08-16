Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s threat to take Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for killing innocent Azimio protestors may have unsettled the police boss.

This is after it emerged that Koome is moving around the country, bribing the families of the victims of police brutality to buy their silence.

This was revealed by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who indicated that police officers involved in brutal killings of innocent protestors had been going around the country bribing families of those who died in protests to say that their kin died of pneumonia and not from the bullet wounds.

This comes even as Koome sensationally accused Azimio of hiring dead bodies to paint the image of the police in a bad light.

However, Wanyonyi, who was elected on an Orange Democratic (ODM) party, dismissed Koome’s remarks stating that police officers used excessive force on innocent Kenyans.

He noted that he witnessed several police officers shooting peaceful protestors in Nairobi.

“I witnessed two young brave Kenyans shot by the police.

“One in Kawangware called Kalasinga and one in Kangemi called David Omondi and the police went and wanted to bribe their families to accept that these young men died of pneumonia.

“And we insisted that we must do a postmortem and Omondi was shot seven times while Kalasinga was shot in cold blood and was killed,” Wanyonyi said.

He has now called for the resignation of Koome as the Inspector General of Police.

According to Wanyonyi, who also happens to be the brother of Speaker Moses Wetangula, Azimio will not be intimidated but will continue fighting for the justice of those who lost their lives in protests.

