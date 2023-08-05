Saturday, August 5, 2023 – International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan has refused to comment on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s call for indictment of President William Ruto and his allies for crimes against humanity against his Azimio protestors.

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja had addressed a series of letters to the court, decrying government excesses.

The coalition accused the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of sanctioning the brute force police meted out on protesters during the anti-government protests.

While speaking to a local media house, Khan dodged the question when it was posed.

He could not shed light on whether he’s in receipt of any letter from the Kenyan opposition against the government.

“Have you received any requests?” he was asked.

To which he responded; “And I said I will not speak on Kenya; I’m recused from that.”

Khan went ahead to explain the legacy he would want to leave after his tenure.

“My priority is to serve.

“In a blink of an eye, I will be gone, and all of us will be gone…the obligation for us is to serve the humanity; whether you’re a doctor, lawyer or a teacher, etc, whatever you do, try to serve to improve things.

“What I would like is to serve better and have the office respected more,” he said.

Khan, who was among President William Ruto’s legal team during his trial years back, was in the country for the Mt Kenya University graduation.

He was handed an honorary Law degree by the university over his community outreach work and fight against terror.

