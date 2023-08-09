Mutahi Ngunyi on RUTO

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed why he dumped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta and joined President William Ruto’s bandwagon, Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ngunyi, who formerly worked as Uhuru’s technical advisor, said he dumped Uhuru and Raila after the President visited Mukurweini constituency which is his home.

The tyranny of numbers theorist said that all the people of Mt Kenya are with the president and said he has done no wrong returning home.

“I got saved when Ruto visited my village in Mukurweini.

“If all Kikuyus are with him, and I am married to a Kalenjin, what is wrong with returning home? “Ngunyi said.

While announcing his defection, Ngunyi stated that he had previously misjudged Ruto through a ‘dynasty lens’.

“Public notice: I have defected to William Ruto.

“I misjudged him using the dynasty lens.

“But if the facts change, you must change your mind,” Ngunyi said in a social media post-Monday evening.

“And only a fool does not change his mind.

“I started Project #HustlerNation.

“Now I must complete it. Iko swali? #RutosMountainPlan,” he added.

