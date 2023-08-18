Friday, August 18, 2023 – A lady left her boyfriend’s house in a mess after he reportedly refused to give her money to cater for her bus fare after spending the night in her place.

According to social media reports, she had been invited to her boyfriend’s house for a sleepover.

The following day, she asked for fare back home but her boyfriend turned down her request.

She left the house in a complete mess.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articlePoverty humiliates you – Man says another guy is having SEX with his girlfriend but he can’t confront her because he is using her PC to study for an upcoming exam
Next articleHelp me find my father! A Kenyan lady who is keen to reunite with her father writes an emotional post on social media – He left when she was 3 years old.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply