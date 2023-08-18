Friday, August 18, 2023 – A lady left her boyfriend’s house in a mess after he reportedly refused to give her money to cater for her bus fare after spending the night in her place.

According to social media reports, she had been invited to her boyfriend’s house for a sleepover.

The following day, she asked for fare back home but her boyfriend turned down her request.

She left the house in a complete mess.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.