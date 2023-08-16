Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – A lobby group based in Nairobi has moved to court accusing President William Ruto of unconstitutionally creating an office that is similar to the Deputy President’s office.

Operation Linda Jamii group accused the Head of State of creating the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary which is similar to the Deputy President’s Office.

The lobby group contends that creating the PM office is unconstitutional and amounts to the amendment of the basic structure of the Executive.

“To this end, the petitioner avers that to the extent that Executive Order No.1 of 2023 created the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary whose major role is to assist the President alongside the Deputy President in the day-to-day running of the government, the creation of the said office and Executive Order violate the nationals values and principles of governance,” reads part of the petition.

The petition comes at a time when Ruto is working hard to entrench the position in the constitution, which is among his demands in ongoing talks with the opposition’s Azimio La Umoja coalition.

The President is also advocating for the establishment of the Office of the Official Opposition Leader.

