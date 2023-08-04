Friday, August 4, 2023 – President William Ruto toured Machakos County on Thursday where he launched the Open University of Kenya (OUK), the country’s first fully-virtual university, which will be based in the Konza metropolis.

Speaking after he awarded the University its Charter, Ruto termed it a proud moment to see a project he has wanted since his days as the Higher Education Minister come to life.

“When I began this process when I was minister for Higher Education, I wanted to complete it within a year but I couldn’t because of the circumstances then and I am happy we made this a part of the Kenya Kwanza commitment,” said Ruto.

“It is a very proud moment for me to see this coming to fruition.”

The Head of State also appointed Equity Bank CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, as the University’s Chancellor and revealed why he did so.

The President heaped praise on Mwangi for his dedication to championing access to education through his Equity’s Wings To Fly scholarship program.

“I didn’t give you options to say No because I have seen your passion for education.

“I am proud that we will be prouder of your stewardship as chancellor of the Open University of Kenya,” Ruto said.

“I was very specific when I told Education CS Ezekiel Machogu who the chancellor should be,” Ruto added.

