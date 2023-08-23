Wednesday, August, 23, 2023 – New Life Church founder, Pastor Ezekiel Odero, is truly a man of God, going by the miracle that happened on Tuesday, a week after the Registrar of Societies deregistered his church.

The Registrar of Societies, while deregistering the church, said New Life Church is among rogue churches that have been breeding grounds for religious extremism and cultism.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule,” Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki said.

However, on Tuesday, a High court sitting in Nairobi suspended a decision by the Registrar of Societies to deregister Ezekiel’s church.

In a brief ruling, Justice Jairus Ngaah said a lawsuit filed by Odero and two members of his church namely Franklin Kilonzo and Alice Nafula Wanyama which challenged the decision raises substantial issues of law which need to be canvassed at a full trial.

Specifically, the court pointed at the move to deregister the church without giving its management an opportunity to be heard.

The court heard that the church was deregistered on May 19, 2023, but the official gazette notice was published on August 18, 2023.The case will be mentioned on September 20th for further directions.

