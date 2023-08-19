Saturday, August 19, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government is determined in ensuring all the fake churches in the country are weeded out going by what the Registrar of Societies did on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, the Registrar of Societies revoked the licenses of Kings Outreach Church which is associated with Prophet Owuor, and Helicopter Of Christ Church, which is associated with Wahome.

Other churches deregistered included New Life Prayer Centre associated with Pastor Ezekiel and Goodnews International Ministries associated with Pastor Paul Mackenzie and Theophilus Church.

Reacting to the deregistration of New Life Prayer Centre pastor Ezekiel’s lawyer Dunstan Omari, claimed there was a hidden agenda behind the deregistration of his client church.

Omari further explained an attempt to take over the church’s assets would be stealing from Kenyans, adding that the property was registered under the church, not Ezekiel.

He further said that the government had declared war on Christianity, questioning why other beliefs were not under the microscope.

“Remember the import of deregistering the church it means the properties of the church, which as of now are trillions of money, shall be taken.

“People have an appetite to take over and nationalize or take the property of the church.

“This is an attempt to take the property of the citizens.

“For record purposes, none of the property of the church is registered in Pastor Ezekiel’s name; not even a dog.

“All the property plus the rats in that church are registered in Newlife Prayer Centre and Church.

“So it is the property of more than 10 million followers of Ezekiel that the government wants to take. But we’re determined,” Omari said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST